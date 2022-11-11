Necas had two assists in a 7-2 victory over Edmonton on Thursday.

The points were his first in three games, but he still has 19 (seven goals, 12 assists) in 14 games to lead the Hurricanes in scoring. Necas is taking the giant leap forward that patient dynasty and keeper managers have touted for a while. And that step is in part based on a pretty big jump in shots -- he has 44 in 14 games, which is well ahead of his 159 in 78 last season.