Necas scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

After going three games without getting onto the scoresheet, Necas roared back to life, It's the first time this season the 24-year-old has recorded multiple power-play points in the same game, and his 41 points through 45 games ties the career high he set in 2020-21, albeit in eight fewer contests. Necas' 18 goals and 14 power-play points are also career bests, and the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft is finally having his long-awaited breakout.