Necas scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Red Wings on Friday.

After missing the last five games due to an upper body injury, Necas returned with a bang on Friday. He fired a team-high six shots on net and scored his 10th goal on Alex Lyon in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Necas eventually added a helper on the empty-net goal to put the game away. Out of his 39 games played this season, Necas has produced at least a point in 21 of them. The Hurricanes play Minnesota at home Saturday.