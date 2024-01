Necas scored a power-play goal in a 3-1 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Necas' game has taken a step back this season, but he has started to warm up of late. He has points in five of his last six games, and six points, including four goals, in that span. Necas isn't going to come close to his excellent 71 points (82 games) from last season, but he has the talent to deliver points at last year's pace for the remainder of 2023-24.