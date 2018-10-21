Necas is expected to see significant ice time during his stint at AHL Charlotte, according to the Checkers' official site. "He wasn't getting a lot of ice time [with the Hurricanes] so Carolina wants him to come down and get more ice time here," said Checkers head coach Mike Vellucci. "Instead of five or six minutes he'll play close to 18 or 20 minutes to get used to the North American game."

Necas skated in seven straight games with the Canes prior to his demotion -- and even scored his first NHL goal Oct. 16 against the Lightning -- but he was only averaging 10 minutes per game and found himself sitting on the bench a lot. With Victor Rask out indefinitely with an injured hand, the Canes are thin down the middle, which means they can't afford to keep Necas in the minors indefinitely, so expect to see him recalled sooner as opposed to later. For the time being, AHL callup Clark Bishop will center the fourth line until Necas is deemed ready to return.