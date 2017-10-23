Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Will play overseas
Necas was returned to HC Kometa Brno on Sunday
After only skating in one game for Carolina, the 2017 first-round pick will play this season in the top professional league in the Czech Republic, his home country. Last season Necas recorded 15 points in 41 games for Kometa Brno, and added four goals in the playoffs as well. Necas has an explosive stride along with excellent vision, and should receive plenty of ice time to further develop his game in the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...