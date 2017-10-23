Necas was returned to HC Kometa Brno on Sunday

After only skating in one game for Carolina, the 2017 first-round pick will play this season in the top professional league in the Czech Republic, his home country. Last season Necas recorded 15 points in 41 games for Kometa Brno, and added four goals in the playoffs as well. Necas has an explosive stride along with excellent vision, and should receive plenty of ice time to further develop his game in the 2017-18 season.