Necas (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's exhibition against the Capitals, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Necas is still dealing with an injury he picked up during Saturday's practice. The issue isn't believed to be overly serious, but the Hurricanes aren't going to risk him exacerbating the problem in a somewhat meaningless game against Washington. Another update on the 21-year-old rookie should surface prior to Saturday's Game 1 against the Rangers.