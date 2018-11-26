Necas picked up a goal and an assist in AHL Charlotte's 3-1 win over Laval on Sunday.

It was one of Necas's better performances since being sent down by Carolina in the middle of October. While his overall numbers for Charlotte are decent (12 points in 17 games), the talented Czech is still struggling with consistency issues. The Hurricanes are smartly letting Necas marinate in the minors as opposed to giving him limited, fourth-line minutes in Carolina. It remains likely that Necas will get another shot at the NHL level at some point later in the season.