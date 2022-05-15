Domi had two goals and an assist in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston in their Eastern Conference First Round series on Saturday.

Domi's first goal put the Canes up 2-0 early in the second period and stood as the winner. He grabbed a loose puck at the left post and tucked it in the net; it was his first Stanley Cup playoff goal. Domi's second was a one-timer from the right hash marks at 10:33 of the second period. He had failed to deliver consistent offense in Raleigh after his arrival at the deadline, but all that is forgotten with a massive lift to carry the Canes to a Game 7 win.