Lajoie was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Lajoie is expected to jump right into the lineup for the Canes in Monday's clash with Chicago. The blueliner played in just five NHL games last season in which he registered six shots, three hits and five blocks while averaging 12:32 of ice time. With Lajoie suiting up, both Calvin de Haan and Dylan Coghlan are expected to serve as healthy scratches.