Lajoie was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Lajoie averaged just 7:51 of ice time in his three appearances this season and hasn't scored a point at the NHL level since 2018-19 when he was with Ottawa. The 25-year-old blueliner shouldn't be expected to see significant minutes with the NHL club this year, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.