Lajoie was sent down to AHL Chicago, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Lajoie was promoted prior to Monday's contest with the Blackhawks where he logged 13:51 on the Hurricane's bottom-paring. The 25-year-old defenseman should continue to serve as a depth option for Carolina while playing in the AHL. One of Calvin de Haan or Dylan Coghlan should rejoin the Canes' lineup.