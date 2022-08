Lajoie signed a one-year, two-way deal with Carolina on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lajoie appeared in five games with the Hurricanes last season and spent most of his time with AHL Chicago. He scored 33 points in 60 minor-league contests. The 24-year-old blueliner should fill a similar depth role with the team for the 2022-23 campaign.