McCormick (upper body) was assigned to AHL Chicago on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
This move indicates McCormick has recovered from his upper-body injury. He's not in the mix for playing time with the Hurricanes currently, but he could see a promotion to the taxi squad once he gets some games under his belt in the minors.
