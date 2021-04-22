McCormick was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
McCormick will continue to be a forward depth option for the Hurricanes, although he's not likely to see much playing time.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Joins active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Assigned to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Heads to IR•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Significant absence expected•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Exits in first period Saturday•