McCormick was placed on waivers Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

McCormick is unlikely to garner much in the way of interest given most teams have finalized their postseason rosters. In 10 appearances for the Canes this year, the 29-year-old winger registered two goals on five shots, 16 hits and two blocks while averaging just 7:06 of ice time. By waiving McCormick, Carolina will be able to move him between the active roster and taxi squad throughout the playoffs.