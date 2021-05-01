McCormick was sent to the taxi squad Friday, per CapFriendly.
McCormick has scored two goals in six games with the Hurricanes this season and both have come in the last three contests. The 28-year-old could be recalled for Saturday's matchup with Columbus if Carolina is still dealing with some injuries.
