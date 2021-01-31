McCormick (upper body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Stars.
McCormick collided with Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the first period, and both players were forced to leave the game. The 28-year-old McCormick has made just two appearances this season, including Saturday's abbreviated outing. More information on the winger's status should surface after the game, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Stars is in doubt.
