McCormick (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
McCormick is expected to miss significant time after suffering an upper-body injury during Saturday's win over the Stars. His IR placement will ensure that he can't return until at least Feb. 7. Drew Shore will enter the lineup in McCormick's place for the time being.
