McCormick was recalled from the taxi squad Thursday, NHL.com reports.
McCormick has an opportunity to make his Hurricanes debut in Thursday's game against the Stars. The 28-year-old posted a goal, 12 shots on net and 21 hits over 14 games with the Senators last year. He'll likely be deployed in a bottom-six role if he cracks the lineup.
