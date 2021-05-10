McCormick was recalled to the active roster for Monday's tilt with the Predators.
McCormick will suit up for the 10th straight game with Carolina on Monday. He has three points and a plus-3 rating over his last nine contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Reassigned to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Designated for waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: In lineup Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Bounced to taxi squad•