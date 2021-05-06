McCormick was promoted to the active roster and will play Thursday against Chicago, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
This comes as no surprise, as McCormick has suited up for the last seven games. He'll resume his role on the fourth line, where he's managed two goals in 7:28 of average ice time over the aforementioned seven-game span.
