McCormick was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
McCormick has scored in consecutive games. The 28-year-old will likely be back on the active roster if Jordan Martinook (lower body) can't suit up Thursday versus the Red Wings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Tallies in back-to-back games•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Pots first NHL goal in two years•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Recalled under emergency conditions•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Joins active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Rises to taxi squad•