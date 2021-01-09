The Hurricanes placed McCormick on waivers Friday, TSN.ca reports.

The 28-year-old McCormick has just 10 points in 71 NHL games to his credit, but he did score 16 goals and 35 points with the AHL Charlotte Checkers last season along with 120 PIM. Assuming he clears waivers, he could be part of the Canes' taxi squad this season if they wind up needing a bottom-six scorer with some grit.