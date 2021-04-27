McCormick scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.
The 28-year-old, playing in just his fourth game as a Hurricane, batted a shot out of mid-air at the side of the crease to get the Hurricanes on the board with 6:36 left in the second period. It was McCormick's first NHL goal since Nov. 2018 with Ottawa.
