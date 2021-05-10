McCormick was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
McCormick has three points and a plus-3 rating over the last eight games. He'll likely be back on the active roster for Monday's game against the Predators.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Designated for waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: In lineup Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Rises to active roster•