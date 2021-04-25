site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Recalled under emergency conditions
McCormick received an emergency recall to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.
McCormick was needed in the lineup in a fourth-line role as the Hurricanes battle injuries among their forwards. He played only 3:42 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
