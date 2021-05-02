McCormick was promoted to the active roster under emergency conditions Saturday, per CapFriendly.
McCormick was needed in a bottom-six role as the Hurricanes continue to battle with injuries to forwards. The 29-year-old will likely continue to bounce to and from the taxi squad.
