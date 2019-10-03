Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Sent to bus league
The Hurricanes assigned McCormick (undisclosed) to AHL Charlotte on Thursday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
McCormick was dealing with an undisclosed injury towards the end of training camp which is the only reason he wasn't cut from the big club sooner. The 27-year-old, who potted one goal in 14 appearances with the Senators last season, will undoubtedly spent most of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
