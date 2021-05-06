The Hurricanes reassigned McCormick to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
The 29-year-old has suited up in the past seven games for the Hurricanes, recording two goals and nine hits over that span. Expect McCormick to be added back to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against Chicago.
