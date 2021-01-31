McCormick (upper body) is expected to be out for a while, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
McCormick was hurt in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Stars. This news essentially rules out McCormick for Sunday's rematch versus the Stars, and it's likely the winger is out significantly longer.
