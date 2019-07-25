McCormick inked a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Thursday.

McCormick played in just 14 games for the Senators last season, in which he tallied one goal, 12 shots and 21 hits while logging 7:30 of ice time per game. Instead, the Wisconsin native spent the bulk of the year in the minors with AHL Belleville and Colorado, appearing in 45 contests and registering 20 points. While the 27-year-old will be with the club during training camp, he is unlikely to earn a spot on the 23-man roster.