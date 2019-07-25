Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Snags two-way deal
McCormick inked a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Thursday.
McCormick played in just 14 games for the Senators last season, in which he tallied one goal, 12 shots and 21 hits while logging 7:30 of ice time per game. Instead, the Wisconsin native spent the bulk of the year in the minors with AHL Belleville and Colorado, appearing in 45 contests and registering 20 points. While the 27-year-old will be with the club during training camp, he is unlikely to earn a spot on the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times