Hurricanes' Max McCormick: Starting season on IR
McCormick (undisclosed) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Tuesday.
It's unclear what's bothering McCormick and there's no apparent timeline for his recovery. He won't be able to return until Oct. 8 versus the Panthers. The Hurricanes currently have a room to keep him on their roster once he's healthy, but it'll likely be best for his development to work top-six minutes for AHL Charlotte as opposed to a fourth-line role with the big club.
