McCormick scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
McCormick has scored in back-to-back games. The 28-year-old forward is up to two tallies through five appearances this season. He'll likely stay in a bottom-six role until Jordan Martinook (lower body) is ready to return.
