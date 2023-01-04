Pacioretty (Achilles) was activated off the non-roster list Wednesday.
Although Pacioretty may not make his Hurricanes debut Thursday versus Nashville, it looks like he should return to game action sooner rather than later. The 34-year-old vet racked up 19 goals and 37 points through 39 games with Vegas last season.
