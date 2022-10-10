Pacioretty (Achilles surgery) was moved to the iinjured non-roster list Monday by the Hurricanes.
Pacioretty underwent surgery in August to repair a torn Achilles. He was given a six-month timetable for his recovery, which could have him sidelined until at least February.
