Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan were traded from the Golden Knights to the Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

This was a pure salary-shedding move for the Golden Knights, with the Hurricanes the beneficiaries. Pacioretty was limited to 37 points in 39 contests last year in an injury-plagued campaign. He should slot into a top-six role with the Hurricanes, and he'll likely be a factor on the top power-play unit.