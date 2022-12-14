When asked about Pacioretty's (Achilles) status, coach Rod Brind'Amour said the 34-year-old winger is "certainly not close to playing, but this is the first step to at least being optimistic that it's around the corner, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Pacioretty was on the ice in a non-contact jersey for Wednesday's practice, which is a great step in the right direction for his recovery, but the 34-year-old winger is still likely a few months away from making his Hurricanes debut, as he was given a six-month recovery timetable after undegoing Achilles surgery in early August. Pacioretty racked up 19 goals and 37 points through 39 games with Vegas last season.