Pacioretty (lower body) is not at practice Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Pacioretty left Thursday's game versus Columbus in the first period and did not return. He is doubtful to play Saturday against Pittsburgh. Pacioretty has played only four games this season, as he missed the first 38 games while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery in August. Pacioretty has three goals in four games this season.