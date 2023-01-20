Pacioretty (lower body) was put on the injured reserve list Friday.
Pacioretty appeared to sustain the injury late in Thursday's 5-2 win against Minnesota. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, so more information might be disclosed after that. Pacioretty has three goals and no assists in five contests this season.
