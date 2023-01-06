Pacioretty (Achilles) had a minus-1 rating in Carolina's 5-3 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Pacioretty was playing in his first game of the 2022-23 campaign because of the injury. He had six shots and two hits in 16:06 of ice time. Although the 34-year-old was held off the scoresheet, it was encouraging to see him record that many shots and play in a significant role after such a lengthy absence.