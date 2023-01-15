Pacioretty won't play in Sunday's contest with the Canucks, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Pacioretty will miss a second contest after suffering a lower-body injury Thursday against Columbus. The 34-year-old winger has three goals in four games this year after missing the first three months of the season following Achilles surgery in the offseason. Pacioretty's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Wild.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Out Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Not practicing Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Scores in back-to-back games•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Scores first two as a Hurricane•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Records six shots in return•