Pacioretty won't play in Sunday's contest with the Canucks, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Pacioretty will miss a second contest after suffering a lower-body injury Thursday against Columbus. The 34-year-old winger has three goals in four games this year after missing the first three months of the season following Achilles surgery in the offseason. Pacioretty's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Wild.