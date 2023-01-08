Pacioretty scored two goals on two shots in the Hurricanes' 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

In his second game back from an Achilles injury, Pacioretty scored his first two goals as a member of the Hurricanes with his second goal coming on the power play. This performance could be the start of a productive first season with the Hurricanes after posting his last three seasons near point per game. Pacioretty should be expected to play in the Hurricanes' top-six forward core and top power-play unit moving forward.