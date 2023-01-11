Pacioretty scored a goal on five shots in the Hurricanes' 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Pacioretty scored the second Hurricane goal of the game, flipping the puck off Yegor Sharangovich and into the net. This performance gives Pacioretty goals in back-to-back games and three goals in three games on the season. He should continue to be a major scoring threat with a huge role in a talented Hurricanes offense.