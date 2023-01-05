Pacioretty (Achilles) is expected to play Thursday versus Nashville.

Pacioretty missed Carolina's first 38 games of the season because of the injury. He's expected to be an important part of the Hurricanes' forward core, but it might take some time for him to get going after missing so much of the campaign. The 34-year-old had 19 goals and 37 points in 39 games with Vegas in 2021-22. Rather than play on a specific line in his season debut, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour suggested Pacioretty might "bounce around" Thursday, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.