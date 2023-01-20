Pacioretty (lower body) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Pacioretty's MRI was evidently pushed to Monday to "allow things to settle down," which would seem to suggest he's likely dealing with some swelling and could be facing an extended absence. At this point it isn't clear if this latest injury is related to the Achilles injury Pacioretty suffered that required surgery in August. Check back for an update on Pacioretty, who's picked up three goals through five games this season, prior to Wednesday's matchup with Dallas.