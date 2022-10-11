Pacioretty (Achilles) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Pacioretty's move to LTIR is simply procedural, as he'll be out until at least February while recovering from Achilles surgery. His move to the long-term list allows the Hurricanes some extra cap flexibility.
