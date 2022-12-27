According to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Pacioretty (Achilles) skated in a normal jersey during Tuesday's practice, indicating he's been cleared for contact.

When asked about Pacioretty skating in a normal jersey during Tuesday's morning practice, coach Rod Brind'Amour said "It's him saying that he wants a little extra work. It's a good sign. We don't want to rush anything, but every day I think he's getting closer," Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Brind'Amour's comments seem to suggest Pacioretty likely still isn't particularly close to making his Hurricanes debut, but it nonetheless sounds like the 34-year-old winger may be ahead of schedule in his recovery, as he was initially expected to be sidelined until at least mid-February after underoing Achilles surgery in mid-August.