Pacioretty left Thursday's game with a lower-body injury and won't return.
Pacioretty, who logged 3:02 of ice time Thursday, was playing in just his fourth game since recovering from an Achilles injury. If there's a silver lining, it's that Pacioretty's new injury isn't related to his old one. Going into Thursday's action, he had three goals in three contests this season.
