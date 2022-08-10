Pacioretty is scheduled for Achilles surgery Wednesday. He is expected to miss at least six months.

Pacioretty was expected to be a key piece of the Hurricanes' offense this season, but he'll instead be sidelined for well over half of the campaign. Martin Necas will likely see the biggest benefit -- he was slated to lose some playing time when the Hurricanes acquired Pacioretty, but Necas should now remain in the top six. Fantasy managers who want to stash Pacioretty shouldn't expect him to be available prior to February.